Jill Marie Paskowski, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill Marie Paskowski, age 50, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was born on September 21, 1969 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Dominic & Joan Loretta (Perchinske) Rickelman.



Jill enjoyed watching “Little House on the Prairie”, she loved eating her sweets and taking care of her cats. Most of all, Jill loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Memories of Jill will be carried on by her loving family; her two sons Michael N. Paskowski of Mantua, Ohio, Ryan Paskowski of Southington, her ex-husband Michael J. Paskowski with whom she was married to for 34 years and her two grandchildren Remington Owen Paskowski and Layla Mae Paskowski.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

