Jesse R. Wright, Paris Township, Ohio

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse R. Wright age 39 of Paris Township. passed away on January 1, 2021.

He was born on October 27, 1981, in Warren, Ohio the son of Roy J. R. and Tawanda M. (Martz) Wright.

Jesse had lived in Paris Township working as a roofing carpenter.

Jesse graduated from Southeast High School in 2000.

He enjoyed wrestling and loved fishing.

Memories of Jesse will be carried on by his loving family; his parents; J.R. and Tawanda Wright of Paris Township, the mother of his children and the love of his life; Ashley Hargett of Edinburg, Ohio, his daughter Christin Hargett of Edinburg; his son: Jesse Russell Wright (JJ) of Edinburg; his sister: Jamie and (Mike) Coffman of Newton Falls; his brother: Jared & (Stacey) Wright of Newton Falls; his best friends Mike Kemble, Jake Neikirk, Rob King, Brandon Robinson, and many other good friends. A private family service has been held and cremation will follow.

