Jerry Layman Wiseman, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Layman Wiseman, age 77 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on April 28, 1943 in Columbia, Tennessee, the son of the late Paul Layman Wiseman and Hope Lucille (McClung) Wiseman.

Jerry married the love of his life, Janet Ann Michaels on November 5, 1960 and they have enjoyed 60 years of marriage together.



He has lived in Lake Milton since 1985, formerly of Paris Township.

He was a member of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.

Jerry worked as a truck driver for Massy Ferguson for 11 years retiring on August 8, 1988.

He is a member of the Charity Lodge #530 in Deerfield, OH since 1985, the Teamsters Union in Parkersburg, West Virginia and the UAW in Cuyahoga Falls. He was also a lifetime member of the Fat Man’s Club in Lake Milton.

Jerry loved to go fishing, hunting, woodworking and especially telling jokes.



Memories of Jerry will be carried on by his loving family: his four daughters, Michele Wiseman of Lake Milton, Beth (Dwayne) Lynch of Ravenna, Wendy (Ron) Hacker of Newton Falls and Vicki Kreidler of Newton Falls; his son, Jerry (Cheryl) Wiseman of Lake Milton; his brother, Arch Wiseman of Clarksburg, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and one great-great-granddaughter, on the way.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley H. Pullen and two brothers, Frank and James Wiseman.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday January 15, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating. Masonic services will be at 5:30 p.m.

Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield with full military services.

The family has requested that all donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 in his memory.

