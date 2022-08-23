HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry L. Campbell, Jr. age 60 of Howland, Ohio passed away after a long, horrific and heroic battle with cancer on Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on November 11, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Jerry Campbell and Marilyn (Snyder) Campbell.

Jerry graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1979. He was a graduate of the vocational school acquiring the technical expertise of machining.

He worked for Warren Fabricating and Machine for over 25 years and finished his career at Glunt Industries. He worked until his illnesses struck him unable to in January of 2021.

Jerry met the love of his life, Mandy Anderson in January of 2006. They married on September 12, 2008 and were meant to be together; they just fit. He loved her two young children, Patience and Hunter, as if they were his own. To him there was no difference. They all stood by his side until the very end; loving and taking care of him just as fiercely as he took care of them. He was a remarkable husband, but an even more remarkable dad. Not missing anything that was important to them, even when it became physically hard for him to attend.

Jerry rooted faithfully for his Cleveland Browns, beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, and YSU Penguins. He loved all local sports at the professional, college, and local level. He could often be seen at various high school football and basketball games and at all of Hunter’s football games; rain or shine, sick or not. His family often spotted him in the stands of the sports pages of local newspapers cheering on various local teams. He loved car shows and drag racing and went to the NHRA race in Norwalk every year until late.

He liked to spend time at Lake Erie in the summer (particularly Put-in-Bay), go to wineries, football games and out to eat to different places. Jerry would often purchase gift cards for random people and leave them anonymously. He always made sure to thank a vet for their service and shake their hand. He didn’t know a stranger. He assisted his wife with various charity events, willing to do anything anyone asked of him, he had the most amazing heart.

Jerry is survived by: his loving wife Mandy Campbell, stepdaughter, Patience Anderson; stepson:,Hunter Anderson; father, Jerry (Rebecca) Campbell, Sr.; mother, Marilyn Campbell; sister, Cindy (Pep) Baugher, stepgrandchild, Wolf Lee Anderson and his beloved nieces, nephews and their families. It’s also worthy to note that he leaves behind his faithful fur companions, Brutus, Scooby, Zebra and Sid.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Campbell.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday August 27, 2022 at

12:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Carson officiating.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

If you wish, the family encourages you to represent your favorite sports team when you attend.

He will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations please be made to either Hospice of the Valley as a thank you for their excellent and compassionate care or to the family directly to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences for Jerry at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

