Jerome Michael Andrella, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome M. Andrella, age 86, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away into eternal life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown of natural causes.

He was born on October 20, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank and Mary (Schurko) Andrella.

Jerome married the love of his life, Hazel Louise Webb on October 30, 1954 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage before her passing on August 1, 2020.

He was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God where he served as a deacon and a member of the board.

He proudly served in the Ohio National Guard from 1950 to 1959.

Jerome was employed at Copperweld Steel as an electrician for 30 years before retiring in 1986.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and did some farming in the 70’s.

Memories of Jerome will be carried on by his loving family including his daughter, Lori Andrella of Ravenna, Ohio; two sons, Larry (Julie) Andrella of Shalersville, Ohio and Brad (Cheryl) Andrella of Newton Falls, Ohio; his five grandchildren, Ben, Bryan, Michael, Jennifer Andrella and Jared Bilas and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen Procop and Margaret Ruschak and brothers, Frank, John and Steve.

Private services for the immediate family will be held at the James Funeral Home for both Hazel and Jerome.

A “Celebration of Life” for both Jerome and Hazel’s lives will be scheduled for a later date.

Material contributions can be made in Jerome’s memory to Lakeview Assembly of God, P.O. Box 187, 17930 Mahoning Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com and click on the link “View Funeral Webcast” at the bottom of the obituary to watch the service live or to order a DVD of the service. (Available for 90 days).

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: