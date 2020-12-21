Jeannette K. Williams, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette K. Williams, age 83, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born on November 25, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde A. Peterson and Betty W. (Rudy) Peterson.

Jeannette married the love of her life, the late Floyd G. Williams, Sr., on October 15, 1955 and they enjoyed the past 65 years of marriage together prior to Floyd’s passing on November 14, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She loved bowling, playing cards, watching her boys and grandson race at Deerfield Raceway and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a social member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene.

Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Floyd G. Williams, Sr.; son, Floyd G. Williams, Jr.; sister and two brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Art (Cindi) Williams of Leavittsburg, Roger Williams of Warren, Ted (Pam) Williams of Leavittsburg; sister, Ila Fenstermaker of Braceville; four grandchildren, Rachel (Derek) Wagner, Ashley (Ryco) Crawford, Amanda (Ryan) Kuchta, Teddy Williams II and three great-grandchildren, Roman Wagner, Aiden Kuchta and Noah Kuchta.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rod Edwards officiating.

Family and friends may call the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Jeannette will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery. Everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



