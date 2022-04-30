CORTLAND, Ohio, (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne A. Loveland Barnett of Cortland, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland of natural causes.

On October 20, 1931, in Chester, Pennslyvania, Roy Allen Loveland and Ruth Elizabeth (Burcaw) Loveland Haney were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Jeanne.



Jeanne married the love of her life, Harry L. Barnett, Jr. on December 13, 1958 and he passed away on May 11, 1990 after 31 years of marriage.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania and is registered ASCP.

She is a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Warren, where she serves on the Altar Guild and belongs to “Crafts, Choir and Coupon Clippers.” She is a member of the following organizations; Dual member of South San Antonio Chapter 691 O.E.S. of San Antonio, Texas, Leading Star Chapter 79 O.E.S. of Newton Falls, past President of Association of Chapters O.E.S. in 1992, Warren Court 22 Order of Amaranth, Trinity Shrine 42 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, registered medical technician of American Society of Clinical Pathologists, past matron of Leading Star Chapter 79 (worthy matron in 1984), served as secretary for 15 years and was currently Leading Star Chapter treasurer. She was also a lifetime member and the 1995 District 2 cancer representative for the order of Eastern Star Harlendale Chapter 750 in San Antonio, Texas and past Worthy High Priestess of Trinity Shrine from 1999 – 2000 and 2004 – 2005. Jeanne has served on many supreme appointments in the Order of White Shrine Jerusalem and was currently treasurer of Trinity Shrine.

She likes to travel, play pinochle and do needlework. The family requests tributes be made to the Christ Episcopal Church or Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Memories of Jeanne will be carried on by her Aunt Mrs. Dorothy Burcaw of Bellevue, Nevada.

She is preceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Barnett and her cousin Doris Bowen.

An Eastern Star service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, where calling hours will immediately follow from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Chester Rural Cemetery in Chester, Pennsylvania.

