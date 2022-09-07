NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Taylor, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday night, September 2, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on May 3, 1932 in Morristown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Efaw and Jesse (Grimes) Efaw.

Jean married the love of her life, Donald F. Taylor, on March 12, 1948 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage together until his death on March 21, 2014.

She has lived off and on in Newton Falls since 1950.

Jean was a very active women and she loved baking in the kitchen, going to casinos, putting together jigsaw puzzles, traveling and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; one son, David Taylor; one sister, Martha Saltzman and one granddaughter, Katie Carlson.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Susan (Gary) Carlson of Newton Falls and Joyce (Corey) Eslinger of Enola, Pennsylvania; one son, Richard Taylor of Newton Falls; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

