NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Rosier, age 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 4, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch.

Jason has lived in Brookpark, Ohio for the last eight years, formerly of Newton Falls where he graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 2013.

He was the Executive Director & Co-Founder of Recovery U in Cleveland where he worked as a Drug & Alcohol Counselor for the last four years.

Memories of Jason will be carried on by his loving family: his parents, Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch; his brother, James Balch and his grandfathers, Jack Balch and James Rosier, all of Newton Falls.

Jason is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Balch; brother, Justin Balch and paternal grandmother, Suellen Rosier.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Cremation will follow.

Family and friends may send condolences online, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

