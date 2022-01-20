LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet S. Blair, age 76 of Leavittsburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on December 26, 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Willard F. Sampson and Wavie J. (Landers) Sampson.

Janet married the loved of her life, William L. Blair, Sr. on February 2, 1966 and they have enjoyed 54 years of marriage together until his passing on June 30, 2020.

She has lived in Leavittsburg for over 50 years, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

Janet always dressed so beautiful and she loved clothes and shoes. She also sold clothes for a company named Queens Way for many years. Janet worked as a waitress for over 30 years at the Kountry Kupboard on Route 5 in Braceville.

She enjoyed shopping, gardening her many different perennials, thrift stores, going out to dinner with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; one daughter, Laura Lynn Beans and one brother, James Sampson.

She is survived by her children, Jeannine (John) Brumbaugh of Leavittsburg and her twin sons, William Blair, Jr. and Jason Blair, of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Joan Johnson of Cortland, Ohio and Jeannie Lyndsay of Warren; three grandchildren, Tarah Kerr, Renee Brumbaugh and Sarah Beans and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Janet will be laid to rest beside her husband, William, at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Twp.

