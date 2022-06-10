NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Eileen Stewart, age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on May 25, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lewis Edward Myers and Mary (Harris) Myers.

Janet married the love of her life, Harry E. Stewart, on April 18, 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage together until he passed away on December 20, 2017.

Janet lived in Newton Falls all her life and was a stay at home mother raising three children.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls where she and her husband both were youth group Sunday school teachers.

Some of her interests include square dancing, bowling, swimming and roller skating.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; one daughter, Mary Lou Stewart and one sister, Dolores Chalker.

She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Beach of Braceville, Ohio; two sons, Douglas Stewart of Newton Falls and Bruce Stewart; one brother, Steve (Valerie) Myers of Newton Falls, Ohio; two grandchildren, Dustin and Fawn Beach and three great-grandchildren, Sky Tenney, Kaitlyn Beach and Zoey Beach.

Per Janet’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Harry, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, 26 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, in memory of Harry and Janet Stewart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

