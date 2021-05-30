Janet Ann Wiseman, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Ann Wiseman, age 78, of Lake Milton passed away peacefully peacefully into eternal rest on Friday night, May 28, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on November 25, 1942 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Harry C. Michaels and Evelyne S. (Knight) Michaels.

Janet married the love of her life, Jerry L. Wiseman on November 5, 1960 and they have enjoyed 60 years of marriage together until his passing on January 9, 2021.

She has lived in Lake Milton since 1985, formerly of Paris Township.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, ceramics and helping the kids and grandchildren with their homework.

Janet is survived by her loving family of four daughters, Michele Wiseman and her companion, Brian McGee of Ravenna, Beth and Dwayne Lynch of Ravenna, Wendy and Ron Hacker of Newton Falls and Vicki Kreidler of Newton Falls; a son, Jerry and Cheryl Wiseman of Lake Milton; a brother-in-law, Arch Wiseman of Clarksburg, West Virginia; a sister, Barbara and Ernie Schetzel of Commerce, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service. Janet will be laid to rest beside her husband Jerry at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

The family has asked that all donations please be made to the Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201 Canfield, OH 44406, in Janet’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuenralhomeinc.com. To watch the funeral live or view later, go to this obituary on our website and click "View Funeral Webcast".

