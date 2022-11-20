NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elna Widowfield, age 84, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on December 27, 1937, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. George D. Cameron II and Rose Marie Cameron (Wohlgemuth).

She has lived in Diamond since 1988 and was formerly of Newton Falls.

Jane graduated from Braceville High School in 1955.

After graduating, she began work at Thomas Steel Strip Corporation in Warren as a cost analyst before moving into operations and went on to become the first female foreman, retiring in 2002. In addition to working at Thomas Steel Strip Corporation, she was elected and served two terms on the Newton Falls School Board from 1981 to 1989, one term as president.

Jane married Ronald Joseph Widowfield on January 24, 1958. They were blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage together until Ron passed away on March 19, 2017.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls.

Jane was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and she was an avid fan of playing bingo with her sisters and beating her family at card games.

Loving memories of Jane will be carried on by her daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Giordano of Gig Harbor, Washington and Judith Snyder of Canfield; sons, Jim (Sophie) Widowfield of Lexington, South Carolina, John (Annemarie) Widowfield of Schererville, Indiana and Jeff (Trisha) Widowfield of Aventura, Florida; sister, June (Jim) Feldt of Atwater, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Helen) Cameron of Newton Falls, Ohio, George (Julie) Cameron III of Newaygo, Michigan and grandchildren, Alexandra, Jacob, Ethan, Elyse, Sophia and Lucy.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; one son, Joseph and one sister, Margaret Emmanuel.

Per Jane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place.

Her family has requested that all contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in her name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 E Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, 330-872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family; please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.