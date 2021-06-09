James Warren Synecky, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Warren Synecky, age 71 of Garrettsville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on October 27, 1949 in Bedford, Ohio, the son of Barney George Synecky and Lillian Jones Wilson (Synecky).

He has lived in Garrettsville since 1980, formerly of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Jim worked as a self-employed Truck Driver for 35 years retiring in 2010.

Jim married Patricia Anne Swick on June 19, 1993 and she survives.

Jim served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1971 as a combat engineer and an expert M-16 sharpshooter. Jim earned several medals for his courage shown during the Vietnam War.

He is a member of the Truckers Helping Hands Program in Ashtabula, Ohio for many years and the VFW.

Jim loves to tour and travel with his wife, restoring and fabricating old cars and motorcycles and racing go-carts.

He is preceded in death by his father, Barney G. Synecky and his mother, Lillian Wilson (Synecky).

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia Anne Synecky of Garrettsville, Ohio; four daughters, Missy Spoon (Chad) of Tifton, Georgia, Melanie Slack (Elliot) of Springhill, Tennessee, Diana Morris (Mike) of Mogadore, Ohio and Autumn Verity of Newton Falls, Ohio; his two sons, Michael Emerine (Debbie) of Champion, Ohio and Warren James Synecky of Akron, Ohio; 20 grandchildren and one sister, Jean Wadle (Tim) of Brunswick, Ohio.

Per Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Warren Family Mission, 2671 Youngstown-Warren Road, Warren, OH 44484 in Jim’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

