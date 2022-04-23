NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Kazimer, age 72 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at the Washington Square Nursing Home in Warren.

He was born on July 2, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William James Kazimer and Arvadia Ruth (Elliott) Kazimer.

Jim has lived in Newton Falls for most of his life.

Jim served his country faithfully in the US Navy from 1970-1973 on the USS Cascade.

He married Deborah Lee Anthony on June 8, 1985 and they enjoyed 25 years of marriage together until she passed away on December 18, 2010.

He worked as a Draftsman at Republic Steel and at Drake Manufacturing for over 20 years and most recently he worked at the Atomic Box in Aurora.

Jim was an Eagle Scout and Troop 69 Scout Master in Newton Falls and was a Boy Scout for most of his life. He also was an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 8 in Braceville.

Jim and his wife owned & operated Kazimer’s Christmas Tree Farm for many years.

He was a member of the Newton Falls American Legion Post 236. Jim loved to go hiking, photography, traveling out west, canoeing, motorcycles, avid outdoorsman, cross country skiing and loved his animals.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Debbie and one sister, Janet Kazimer.

He is survived by one daughter Keri and Dave Savick, Jr. of Braceville; Elliott Kazimer of Mentor, Ohio; one sister, Jane and Bruce Simpson of Mukilteo, Washington and one brother, Mark and Judy Kazimer of Newton Falls.

Per Jim’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at a later date.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Public Library Children’s Wing 204 South Canal Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Jim and Debbie Kazimer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

