James Richard “Hoppy” Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Hoppy” Champion, age 68, of Lake Milton, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at The Hospice House in Boardman of natural causes.

He was born April 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late Thomas Henry and Jeanne Irene (Morrison) Champion.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah (Goynes) Champion; his daughter, Heather (Robert) Thomas; his stepsons, Dean Figinsky and Jason (Amanda) Figinsky; his brothers, Bill (Ramona) Champion, Tom (Chris) Champion, Dennis Champion and Daniel Champion; his grandchildren, Kennedy and Peyton Thomas, Sidney, Gaige, Gabrielle and Travis Figinsky, Logan, Lexie and Londyn Figinsky; his great-grandchildren, Nate and Kashtin Thompson and Vanessa Figinsky; his many nieces, his one special nephew and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Lake Milton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.