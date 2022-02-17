LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Cutlip, age 71 of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 19, 1950 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of the late James Cofer Cutlip and Eva Rae (Harris) Cutlip.

James married the love of his life, Delorse Kay Angel on October 11, 1974 and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage together until her death on January 22, 2018.

He has lived in Leavittsburg most of his life and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the Class of 1969.

James owned and operated Brothers Cleaning Service for many years, then went to work for Wal-Mart for ten years and retired in 1999.

He enjoyed watching football, fishing, golfing, camping and boating. James is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delorse, 1 son: Curtis Cutlip, 1 sister: Theresa Merckle, and 1 nephew: Jason Cutlip.

He is survived by one daughter, Eva (Gabriel) Gillard of Warren; two sons, Roger (Katrina) Cutlip of Warren and Jeremy (Linsea) Angel of Norton, Ohio; one sister, Roberta Rizzo of Howland, Ohio; two brothers, David (Linda) Cutlip of Youngstown and Charles (Annette) Cutlip of Sebastian, Florida; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two nieces and two nephews.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

