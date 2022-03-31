EDINBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James O. Welch, age 84, formerly of Edinburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Woodlands at Robinson Nursing Home in Ravenna, Ohio.

He was born on August 13, 1937 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John Wesley Welch and Twila (Stevens) Welch.

Jim married the love of his life, Virginia F. Setzenfand on November 21, 1956 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together until she passed away on April 20, 2001.

He started working at Terex in Hudson as a forklift operator from 1964-1982, then went to work at General Motors in Lordstown for ten years and retired in 1992.

Jim was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Tallmadge, Ohio and the Charity Masonic Temple #530 in Deerfield, Ohio.

He loved playing cards, horse racing, hunting and raising his horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; one daughter, Harriett Welch; two sons, James and Larry Welch; two brothers, Frank and Mark Welch and two sisters, Marie Smith and Amanda Garrison.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Diana Neill of Harmony, Pennsylvania; three sons, Jerry Welch of Lake Milton, Ted and Lisa Welch of Massillon, Ohio and Patrick and Patti Welch of Rootstown, Ohio; sisters, Ruth Lemmon of Butler, Pennsylvania and Vivian Roxberry of Butler, Pennsylvania; one brother, Lester and Suzanne Welch of Butler, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Per Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the Charity Masonic Temple #530 in Deerfield, Ohio on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. A Masonic Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. and a funeral service will immediately follow.

Jim will be laid to rest beside his wife Virginia at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Charity Masonic Temple, 2830 St. Rt. 225, Deerfield, Ohio 44411 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

