James Lee Holinbaugh, Paris Township, Ohio

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Holinbaugh, age 78, of Paris Township passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on May 29, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Holinbaugh and Evelyn Arlene (Fee) Holinbaugh.

Jim has lived in Newton Falls for the last 35 years, formerly of Howland where he graduated from Howland High School in the Class of 1960. After high school, he attended the Ohio State University where he studied Botany for two years. He then went into the U.S. Army and served during the time of the Vietnam War from 1964-1968.

Jim returned home and worked as a Tool & Die Maker for Packard Electric (Delphi) for many years until his retirement.

He married the love of his life, Linda A. Herrod on March 22, 1986 and they enjoyed 21 beautiful years of marriage together until her death on December 31, 2007.

Jim was a member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 and he was highly involved with his wife, Linda, as an Associate Grand Guardian of the Jobs Daughters of Ohio Leading Star Chapter OES #79. He was Associate Guardian of Bethal 39 and Past Associate Grand Bethel Guardian of Newton Falls.

Jim was known for his love of the Boy Scouts of America and he was active in it at a very young age, earning the highest award the “Eagle Scout”. He spent many years as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop #28 and has earned many awards over his 70 years in the Boy Scouts, including the Bronze Palm, the Silver Award for exploring attainment and the God and Country award as an Explorer.

Jim enjoyed storytelling, the outdoors, canoeing and camping with the scouts, history, wood carving, beekeeping, gardening, hot peppers, going to flea markets, auctions and swap meets.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; brother, Ralph Holinbaugh; brother-in-law, Gary Herrod and nephew, Ira Holinbaugh.

Jim is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Clara Holinbaugh of Joshua, Texas; sister-in-law, Louise Herrod of Bloomingdale, Georgia; loving nieces and nephews; cherished cousins and dear friends that he considered family.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Erica Brown officiating.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Masonic services will be at 5:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.

Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife, Linda, at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township with full military honor by the Newton Falls Honor Guard.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America in Jim’s honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. To watch the funeral service live or view later, go to the obituary on our website and click "view Funeral Webcast."

