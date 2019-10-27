James (Jim) Charles Boyd, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jim) Charles Boyd, 61, of Berlin Center, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home.

Jim was born on December 9, 1957, the son of the Late Charles and Pearl (Hoskins) Boyd.

He grew up in Newton Falls and was a graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature.

He recently retired from GM Lordstown after 34 years and was a proud member of the UAW.

He is survived by his loving sons, Justin (Kristin) Boyd of Cortland and Nathan Boyd of Howland; his sister, Peggy Serotko of Newton Falls; his granddaughter, Carlie Boyd and his nephew, Matthew Serotko.

Cremation has taken place.

The family will have a celebration of life gathering at Roby Lee’s Restaurant, where friends may come and share memories on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.