NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Butler, age 76 of Newton Falls passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 17, 1945 in Chardon, Ohio, the son of the late James Andrew Butler & Lora Loretta (Spencer) Butler.

James married Nancy Roush on December 31, 1966 and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage together before she passed away in March of 2007.

James had lived in Newton Falls since 1982, formerly of Windham.

He worked as a truck driver for Motor Freight before retiring in 2002.

James was a member of the Baptist Church.

He loved fishing, hunting and stock cars.

Loving memories of James will be carried on by his family; his daughter, Deborah L. Jackson (James Stewart) of Streetsboro; his son, James (Kelly) Butler of Streetsboro; his sisters, Viola Reep of Warren, Kathy Burrows of Grantsville, West Virginia, Helen (Willard) Wright of Newton Falls, Virginia Butler of Clarksburg, West Virginia; his brothers, Joseph Butler and Frank Butler both of Clarksburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy; step-mother, Rose and two sisters, Vonda Trask and Melva Jean Simcox.

Per James’s wishes cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.