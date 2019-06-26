James Funeral Home Inc.

Welcome to the James Funeral Home located in beautiful downtown Newton Falls, Ohio. We are an independently owned and operated family business. Since 1912 the James family has owned & operated their funeral home serving families of all faiths for four generations.

We are dedicated to providing a truly meaningful celebration of life for your loved one and will take the time to plan every detail. We would be honored to help relieve the burden on your family during your time of need. We strive to make each funeral a respectful, fulfilling experience that meets the unique needs of each family. Of the many decisions you make when planning a funeral, the first and most important is your selection of a funeral home.

The James family has continued to build upon its reputation for providing compassionate and meaningful services to all faiths and ethnic backgrounds. We hope that you will consider the James Funeral Home both as a close advisor and a friend when you need us most. Our family and staff have years of combined funeral experience so no matter what your request, our experience assures you we will be able to fulfill your needs. The James family takes great pride in our community and we are constantly evolving and changing to serve you even better. Thank you for visiting our website. We sincerely hope that you will find this site to be helpful to you.

Please feel free to drop by or e-mail us at jamesfuneralhome@msn.com or call with any questions you may have about our facilities or service options at 330-872-5440. We are here for you and your family 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Website: https://www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com/

E-mail: jamesfuneralhome@msn.com

Resources: https://www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com/griefwords

Flowers: https://www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com/florists

Address & Phone Number

8 East Broad St.

Newton Falls, OH 44444

330-872-5440