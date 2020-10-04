James Edwards Hall, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hall age 81 of Newton Falls passed away suddenly on Friday October 2, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 29, 1938 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Patrick Levelle Hall and Mary M. (Archer) Hall.

He has lived most of his life in Newton Falls, formerly of North Jackson, Ohio.

James served his country in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, awaiting deployment to Cuba and was discharged the morning of the day Kennedy was assassinated. After returning home, he worked as a steelworker at WCI (Republic Steel) for 43 years retiring in 2003.

He loved hunting, watching old westerns on TV, playing music and was a life- long musician.

James was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Newton Falls and the National Rifle Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vera Webb; one brother, Louis Hall.

James is survived by his loving family, one daughter, Stephanie and Mark Kerstetter of Lordstown, Ohio; one son, Patrick Hall of Newton Falls; 3 sisters, Carol and Gary Greathouse of Newton Falls, Patti and Ronnie Bennett of Lockbourne, Ohio, Sally and Steve Kostyo of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Alec, Courtney, Evan Platt, Kenny Taylor Hall.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Garces officiating. James will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio. We are asking everyone to please wear a mask when attending, and social distance when possible.

Family and friends may view his obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

