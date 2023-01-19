LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Utley, age 81 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on January 10, 1942 in Diamond, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar F. Utley and Margaret (Joseph) Utley.

Jack has lived in the Lake Milton area all of his life and attended Southeast High School.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1964-1966.

He married the loved of his life, Sylvia I. Norman on July 9, 1983 and they have enjoyed the past 39 years of marriage together.

Jack was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737 for many years and he loved playing his guitar and working out in the yard.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Frank and Jerry Utley.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia I. Utley of Lake Milton; two daughters, Debbie (Pete) Stevens of Lordstown and Tammy Sze of Warren; two sons, John Utley of Lake Milton and Darrin Utley of West Virginia and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

Services will be at a later date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

