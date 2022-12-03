WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack D. Davis, 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

He was born to the late Mary Gladys “Mae” Davis and John T. Davis on December 19, 1928, in Warren, Ohio.

Jack met the love of his life, Grace Davis, at Lordstown Schools and they were married on July 2, 1950, in Warren and were blessed with 71 years of marriage before her passing in 2021.

Jack and Grace raised five children while he worked at RMI for 30 years until his retirement, as well as, overseeing his 70-acre farm in Lordstown.

Jack enjoyed country music, reading the news, working on his Model A and spending time with his family and friends, who often stopped by to visit him as he sat on his porch swing. He was known for his warm heart and kind demeanor, who never hesitated in his generosity and willingness to help his friends and family. He especially love his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed their visits to the farm.

Jack is survived by his children, Liz Senne (Doug), Marty Gibson (J.C.), and George Davis (Esther); 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace; his sister, Ila Mae Ballentine; his two sons, Jack Davis, Charles Davis and grandson, Aaron Gibson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., following calling hours starting at 11:00 a.m., at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife, Grace, at Lordstown Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Jack’s name, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

