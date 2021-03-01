Irene Franklin, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Franklin, age 85 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on June 21, 1935, in Ludwigshafen, Germany, the daughter of the late Phillipp and Elisa Toni (Talaga) Gutermann.

Irene married the love of her life, Daniel E. Franklin, on May 7, 1953 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together before he passed away on January 29, 2009.

Irene has lived in Newton Falls since 1964 working for Avon selling cosmetics for over 20 years.

She was a member of the SAXON Club in Youngstown, the First Baptist Church of Rosemont in North Jackson, the Lake Milton Baptist Temple and most recently the First Christian Church in Newton Falls.



Irene said that the one thing that she is the most proud of is when she became a U.S. Citizen in 1985 and she flew the American Flag at her home proudly. She loved watching TV, especially Christian programming and comedies. She also loved knitting, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel; one son, David Franklin; three brothers, Phillip, Erich and Herbert Gutermann and one sister, Gerda Fried.

She is survived by three daughters, Irene (Larry) Moon of Columbia, South Carolina, Rebecca Hull of Newton Falls and Debbie (Mark) Hoffman of Leavittsburg, Ohio; two sons, Phillip Franklin of Columbia, Tennessee and Daniel Franklin, Jr. of Newton Falls; two sisters, Erika Bassek of Germany and Doris Scheidel of Germany; one brother, Werner Gutermann of Germany; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



Graveside funeral services will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



