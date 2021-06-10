Holly Roscoe Greathouse, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Holly Roscoe Greathouse, Jr., age 92 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday night, June 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 9, 1928 in Elizabeth, West Virginia, the son of the late Holly Roscoe Greathouse and Ottis (Salthill) Greathouse, Sr.

Holly married the former Waneda May Hendrickson on December 24, 1949. Holly and Waneda were blessed with 67 years of marriage until she passed away on October 24, 2017. Holly lived in Newton Falls from 1964-1974, Holly and Waneda then moved to Annamoriah, West Virginia where they made their home until moving back to Newton Falls in 2016.

Holly was a farmer and welder and retired from General Motors, Lordstown.

He was a member of Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Warren.

Holly enjoyed working on cars and leather work.

Loving memories of Holly will be carried on by his daughter, Mary (Steve) Newton of Phillipi, West Virginia; son, David (Joyce) Greathouse of Newton Falls with whom he lived; daughter-in-law, Vicky Greathouse of Annamoriah, West Virginia; sister, Gwen Gibson of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, Gary (Carol) Greathouse of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Heidi (Steve) Phillips, Amy (Chuck) Rahming, Gary (Melissa) Greathouse, Angela Slomcheck and Richard (Denise) Greathouse; 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Holly was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Waneda; one son, Holly W. Greathouse; one granddaughter, Lilie Greathouse; one great-grandson, Richard Levi Greathouse; two sisters, Bessie Arthur and Garnet Hess and four brothers, Garland, Carl, Eugene and Larry Greathouse



Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Snyder Chapel Church in Annamoriah, West Virginia at 1:00 p.m. with calling hours two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with Brother Farley Blankenship and Pastor Pete Hennessey officiating.

Holly will be laid to rest next to his wife, Waneda, in Annamoriah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers all donations can please be made to: Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 3559 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44483 in Holly’s memory.

