Herta Edith Trinks, Paris Township, Ohio – Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herta Edith Trinks, 86, of Paris Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cardinal Court Assisted Living in Strongsville, Ohio.

She was born on January 12, 1933, in Treuburg, Germany, the daughter of the late Franz Schwarz and Frida (Soldat) Schwarz.

Herta married Herbert Kurt Trinks on May 12, 1956, and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage until his passing on May 27, 1997.

She worked as a cosmetologist for Velma’s Beauty Shop for over 20 years.

Herta was a member of the Newton Falls Messiah Lutheran Church and Alliance of Transylvanian Saxon Club in Youngstown, where she sang in the Concordia Chorus.

Herta enjoyed singing, dancing, gardening, traveling and was an exceptional wife and mother, lovingly devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert and her sister, Hilda Knoblauch.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn T-Armstrong (Jeffrey Armstrong) and son, Garry Trinks (Nancy Kapec) and she is a beloved aunt to many.

Arrangements have been made with the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Hawley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4920 Fairport Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.