Herbert V. Carrico, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert V. Carrico, Sr., age 75 of Warren, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born on March 13, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert E. Carrico and Grace (Montgomery) Carrico.

Herbert married the love of his life, Nancy E. Hartman on September 20, 1965 and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 14, 2019.

He worked at LTV and Warren Consolidated as an acid tester for many years.

Herbert was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

He loved cutting wood, trapping, hunting, fishing and prospecting for gold.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and one great-grandson, Nathaniel Esper.

He is survived by one son, Herbert V. Carrico, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio; one daughter, Kathy (Bob) Cromley of Deerfield, Ohio; one sister, Lillian Metizler of Mill Creek Park, Ohio; one brother, Raymond (Carrie) Carrico of Champion, Ohio; two grandchildren, Corey Carrico and Alicia Kimak and two great-grandchildren, Guinevere Esper and Brandon Esper.

Funeral services will be at the Grace Baptist Church, 5418 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483 on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Herbert will be laid to rest beside his wife, Nancy, at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

