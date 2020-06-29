Helen Mary Falatic, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mary Falatic, age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on July 5, 1925 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Michael A. and Helen (Ladika) Marcinko. Helen’s family moved to Newton Falls when she was only three months old.

She graduated from Newton Falls in 1943.



Helen met the love of her life, Elias “Bob” Falatic and they were set to be married the day after Thanksgiving in 1950 but a snowstorm had hit and no one was able to travel. The roads were cleared by Wednesday and they were finally united in marriage on December 2, 1950.

Helen managed to be a career woman and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Helen adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her jobs included working for the government and Housing & Home Finance Agency in Windham. She retired from the Youngstown Air Reserve Base as an executive secretary in 1985.

After their retirement, Helen and Bob set out to see the world. One stop was to the Slovak Republic to see her cousin and the area where Helen’s mother grew up. They also traveled to Rome, Hungary, Budapest, Poland and Czech Republic and sailed on various international cruises. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, being a bingo volunteer and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Newton Falls and their Ladies Guild.

Memories of Helen will be carried on by her loving family: her three sons, Mark (Linda) Falatic of Newton Falls, Andrew Falatic of Mentor and Robert (Kim) Falatic of Newton Falls; her three grandchildren, Jordan (Nicole) Falatic, Adam (Taylor) Falatic and Corey Falatic and her three great-grandchildren, Carolynn, Emmalynn and Elias Falatic.

Helen is preceeded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Marie Kerro and two brothers, Andrew and Michael Marcinko.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. The family has requested that masks be worn.

Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.



The Falatic family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Pat Iser, her caretaker and Hospice of the Valley for the kindness and caring supportive help they have given our family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, to the family online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. If you wish to watch the service live or to order a DVD of the service, click on link “View Funeral Webcast” on the funeral home website.

