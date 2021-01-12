Helen Louise Dunlap, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Dunlap, age 86 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on March 3, 1934, in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George William Witter and Frances Viola (Bolinger) Witter.

Helen lived most her life in Newton Falls working as a preschool teacher at Warren Christian School for over 30 years until she retired in 2007.

Helen has been a member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls for over 60 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening.

Memories of Helen will be carried on by her loving family: her daughter, Deborah Shevel of Boardman; her son, David (Geri) Dunlap of Newton Falls; her grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Fields, Ashley (Charles) Lines and Ashley Dunlap and her great-grandchildren, Zack and Caleb Fields and Conner and Tyler Lines.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Viola Dunlap and her grandson, Phillip Dunlap.

Private family services will be held due to Covid-19.

Helen will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family would like thank the Country Club of Newton Falls for the wonderful care that they gave Helen for the last years of her life.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that all donations please be made to either: the First Church of God Children’s Department, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 or the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, in her memory

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.