Helen Jean Grayem, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Grayem, age 90 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Bath Creek Estates in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

She was born on August 19, 1930 in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Marley and Ola (Boyer) Hilty.

Helen married the love of her life, Donald W. Grayem on May 19, 1951 and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together until he passed away on August 23, 2019.

She worked as the Secretary to the Superintendent for 34 years for the Newton Falls Board of Education retiring in 1998.

Helen was a member of the AFSCME, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) # 79, & Women’s Fellowship at church.

She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, doing yard work and working in her flower garden.

Helen and her husband Donald were active members of the Newton Falls First Christian Church for many years.

Helen’s family was very important to her. She looked forward to spending time with her children and her grandchildren; as they were a very important part of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; three sisters, Genevieve Simpson, Bernice Shumaker and Dorothy Brice; a brother, Marley Hilty and a son-in-law, Donald Moser.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Moser of Newton Falls; a son, Donald and Kristene Grayem of Bath, Ohio; a sister, Winifred Powers of Export, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Gregory (Raechelle) Moser, Jessica (Conner) O’Halloran, Brian Moser and Hannah and Matthew Grayem and five great-grandchildren, Jessi, Zach, Haylee, Adelynn and Nora.

Private family services will be held.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Donald at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 or Antonine Village, 2675 North Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, Inc., 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. Click on the link “View Funeral Webcast” at the bottom of the obituary to watch the service live or to order a DVD of the service. (Available for 90 Days)

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Helen Jean Grayem, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.