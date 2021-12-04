Helen J. Adam, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Adam, 81 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Helen was born December 15, 1939 in Salem, Ohio a daughter of the late Clifton and Helen I. (Sickle) Allen. She was a 1957 graduate from Jackson-Milton High.

She was member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church, women’s group and youth leader.

Helen loved traveling, cooking, baking, playing cards and most of all babysitting and watching her grandchildren. She married the love of her life February 18, 1961, Albert A. Adam, Sr., they enjoyed 47 wonderful years of marriage together building a home, a beautiful family and traveling the states. Al passed away, March 29, 2008.



Helen is survived by her four children, Joan Schuller of Diamond, Ohio; Al Adam Jr of Newton Falls, Ohio, Jill (Keith) Ritchie of Newton Falls, Ohio and Christine (Christopher)Wise of Newton Falls, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Dean, Mindy, Megan, Beth, Amy, Tim, Cody and Adam and six great-grandchildren and soon to be seven.



Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Albert; half brother, Clifton Allen and her daughter-in-law, Karlene Adam.



Funeral services will be at the Pricetown United Methodist Church on Monday December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the church.

With Helen’s wishes, a private family-only graveside services will follow the service.

Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband Albert at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Pricetown United Methodist Church 4640 Pritchard Ohltown Road. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Monday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.