Heath A. Yeager, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heath A. Yeager passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born September 16, 1992, the son of Howard A. and Betty (Stirling) Yeager Jr.

Heath was a graduate of Newton Falls High School class of 2011 where he played baseball, basketball, and golf. Heath completed his electrical apprenticeship and was currently employed with Tri-C Electric of Cleveland, Ohio.

He loved his craft and had a real talent for pipe bending.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents; sister, Brittany Yeager (Joe Hanson) of Fairview Park; maternal grandmother, Barbara Sterling; his fiancé Bridgitte Miller of Rootstown; their dogs Moose and Molly.

Due to COVID 19 respects can be paid at a 1- hour walk- through on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Church of God, Newton Falls. The family will not be present. Mask are required. There will be a private service following for immediate family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Oh 44444. (330) 872-5440. Friends and family can go to jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send condolences.



Click on the link “View Funeral Webcast” at the bottom of the obituary to watch the service live or to order a DVD of the service (Available for 90 Days)

<a href=”https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/34050″ target=”_blank”>View Funeral Webcast</a>

View Funeral Webcast

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

