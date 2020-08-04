Hazel Louise Andrella, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Andrella, age 87, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal life at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

She was born on April 1, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Olive (Moeschberger) Webb.

Hazel married her loving husband, Jerome Michael Andrella on October 30, 1954 and they enjoyed 65 blessed years of marriage together.

Hazel was a devoted wife and mother.

She was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton, Ohio.

Hazel enjoyed sewing, canning and gardening.

Memories of Hazel will be carried on by her loving family: her husband, Jerome Andrella of Ravenna, Ohio; her daughter, Lori Andrella of Ravenna, Ohio; two sons, Larry (Julie) Andrella of Shalersville, Ohio and Brad (Cheryl) Andrella of Newton Falls, Ohio; her brothers, Dick Webb of Warren, Ohio and Jerry (Norma) Webb of Warren, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Ben, Bryan, Michael, Jennifer Andrella and Jared Bilas and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kenny Webb and Bill Webb.

Private graveside services for the immediate family will be held at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

A celebration of Hazel’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

Material contributions can be made in Hazel’s memory to Lakeview Assembly of God, P.O. Box 187, 17930 Mahoning Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429 or Crossroads Hospice of Northeast Ohio, L.L.C., 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685-6227.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: