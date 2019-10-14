Hazel Katherine Brand, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Katherine Brand, age 79, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Kemper House in Highland Heights, Ohio.

She was born on January 10, 1940 in Perry Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John Greenberry Statler and Edna Florence (Roupe) Statler.

She married the love of her life, James E. Brand, on July 5, 1974 and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together before he passed away on February 12, 2005.

Katherine had lived in Ravenna since 2001 formerly of Paris Township, Ohio.

She worked at General Tire in Akron as an office manager for 17 years before retiring in 1983.

Katherine had the pleasure to visit all 50 states and all providences of Canada. She loved traveling, Mediterranean cruises and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; four sisters, Irene Phillips, Helen Statler, Loretta Willis and, Betty Folkens; two brothers, Hubert and Virgil Statler; three brothers-in-law, Bill Walters, David Folkens and Dan Phillips and two sisters-in-law, Catherine and Martha Statler

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dewayne and Gayle Brand of Wickliffe, Ohio; her sisters, Mary Walters of Geneva, Ohio and Jane (Bill) Mooney of Vermilion, Ohio; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Ruth) Statler of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Marg) Statler of Dubois, Pennsylvania and Richard (Marg) Statler of Amherst, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Rolley Willis of Danville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Jacklyn and Jeremy and two great-granddaughters, Adalynn and Madalynn.

The family will receive friends for calling hours at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Gonzalez officiating.

Katherine will be laid to rest beside her husband, James, at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in memory of Hazel K. Brand.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.