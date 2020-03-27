Harry Evan Shade, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Evan Shade, age 59, passed away at 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas Nevada.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on May 8, 1960, the son of Eleanor (Moldovan) Shade and the late Harry Lee Shade.

He was a 1978 graduate of Newton Falls High School and a 1982 graduate of Ohio State University.

He was an Army Veteran of eight years and was self-employed at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Querena Shade and her children, of Las Vegas and his daughter, Melinda Shade, Columbus, Ohio.

Other survivors include his sister, Cynthia (Timothy) Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, John Shade of Santa Maria, California; four nephews, four great-nephews and one great-niece.

Memorial contributions may be made to any hospice of the donator’s choosing. Donations can also be mailed in his name to the NF Athletic Boosters, PO Box 361, Newton Falls, OH 44444 for the Newton Falls gym renovation.

A Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangement handled by James Funeral Home.