Gun M. Bodnar, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gun M. Bodnar, 79, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Stockholm, Sweden on March 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Arne Nils Petersson and Ellen Margaret (Hermansson) Petersson.

Throughout her life, she had many adventures. She traveled to many places throughout Europe, Scandinavia, before ultimately setting roots down in the United States. Early in her career, she became a nurse at the Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm and the Swedish Navy at the Muskö Naval Base.



She traveled to the United States in the mid-‘60s to work as a nurse in Hawaii and then moved to the East Coast to work as a nanny in New Jersey. She then traveled to the US and found her way to California. In 1965, she returned to Sweden and later had her first son, Kenneth. They traveled Europe and returned to the US in 1972 where she met and married her husband, Clarence G. Bodnar on July 23, 1973.

Her new family continued traveling the country living in California, Arizona, and finally settling down in Newton Falls, OH where her second son, Richard, was born. While raising her two sons, she continued working in the health care field. Ultimately, she retired from the home health care field in 2004.



During retirement, she and her husband, Clarence, continued traveling. She became a grandmother in 2008 when her grandson, Wesley G. Bodnar, was born. She also filled her days with enjoyment by gardening, making crafts, and spending time caring for her grandson. She also enjoyed spending time with her many beloved friends.

She is survived by her husband Clarence G. Bodnar; sons Kenneth C. (Amber) Bodnar and Richard C. Bodnar; grandson Wesley G. Bodnar, her brother Kjell Hermansson; her sister Britt Olsson and extended family in Sweden.



In lieu of flowers, Gun would have liked to have donations made to the St. Labre Indian School in Montanna www.stlabre.org.

Per Gun’s wishes, cremation has taken place. We will be providing memorial details in the future to allow all of her friends and family a way to say goodbye. Gun will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

