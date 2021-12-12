PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Greta M. Robinson, age 75, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday morning, December 10, 2021.

She was born on January 12, 1946, in Malta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie E. Clay and Wava C. (Roberts) Clay.

Greta married Ira F. Robinson on Jan 21, 1967 and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage together until he passed away on October 23, 1990.

She has lived in the Newton Falls, Palmyra and Paris Township areas since 1965.

Greta was a member of the Baptist Bible Church and the Order of the Eastern Star for many years.

She loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and her dogs and cats.

Greta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ira; her two sons, David L. Robinson and Ira Robinson; her brother, Johnny Clay and her sister, Alice Curtis.

She is survived by her longtime companion, William (Bill) Grafton of Paris Township; sister, Edna and Arthur Abrams of McConnelsville, Ohio; three brothers, Howard Clay of Athens County, Ohio, Elmer Clay of Newton Falls and Bernard and Linda Clay of McConnelsville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, with Reverend Steve Spurlock officiating.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

She will be laid to rest at Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.