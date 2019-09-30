Gregory Lynn Furlong, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Lynn Furlong, 64, of Southington, passed away into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Eastland in Warren.

He was born on December 25, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dale and Ethel (Grosshart) Furlong.

He enjoyed hunting and snow skiing.

Gregory worked as a laborer in manufacturing jobs for many years.

Memories of Gregory will be carried on by his son, John and Leslie Furlong of Macedonia; his sister, Kimberly Furlong of Warren and his brother, Mark and Lori Furlong of Liberty, Ohio.

Gregory is preceded in death by his parents and 1one brother, Bruce Furlong.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

