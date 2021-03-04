Gregory Allen Sole, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory A. Sole, age 64, of Newton Falls passed away unexpectedly at his mother’s home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He was born on May 18, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Victor Paul Sole and Doris Jean (Evans) Sole.

He has lived in Newton Falls all his life and was a member of the First Christian Church.

Greg was a graduate of Newton Falls High School Class of 1974 and then furthered his education at Kent State University.

He worked in the maintenance department at Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Akron for 20 years and retired in 2019.

Greg loved boating on the lake, water skiing, music, singing in the choir at church, landscaping, drawing, cooking, model cars, traveling and golfing. Greg also was an accomplished singer and loved to sing at weddings and funerals.

He is preceded in death by his father, Victor P. Sole.

Greg is survived by his loving family: his mother, Doris Sole; two sisters, Deborah (Bruce) Johnson of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Brenda (John) Yukich of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two brothers, Bruce Sole and his companion, Marie Happel, of Newton Falls and Douglas (Carol) Sole of Southington; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Brandon, Nathan, Tyler, Katie, Johnny, Courtney, Nicole, Robert, Rachael, Michael, Jacob, Cindy and Jonathan and great-nieces and nephews, Cole, Cooper, Cameron, Mosaia, Levi, Josiah, Aria, Waylon, Kenleigh, Kyler, Jace, Taylor, Payton and Karlie.

In recent years, niece, Courtney and her children, Aria and Waylon, were special……like a daughter and grandchildren to Greg and he was the “fun” uncle to all his nephews and nieces. His Aunt Nancy and Uncle John were like an older sister and brother to him. His cousins, Scott, Jeff, Johnny, Kaylene and Karen were special as well. He relied on second cousin, Joanie Porter and best friend, Neil Rossi and his dear mom for activities and deep conversations.

Per Greg’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Due to Covid- 19, Private family services will be held.

Greg will be laid to rest next to his father Victor at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to please be made to the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Friday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.