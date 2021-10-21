Grace G. Davis, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace G. Davis, age 90, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 18, 2021, following a brief illness.

Grace was born to the late Electa and Charles Downing on February 10, 1931, in Greene Township, Ohio. Born the youngest of nine children, her family later moved to Lordstown, Ohio, where she graduated from Lordstown High School, class of 1949 and met her high school sweetheart and husband, Jack Davis.

Grace and Jack married on July 2, 1950, in Warren, Ohio and were blessed with 71 years of marriage. They remained in Lordstown and raised their five children, while Grace worked for 22 years at Packard Electric until her retirement.

She had attended New Covenant Baptist Church and she collected and sold antiques each year at the Mesopotamia Ox Roast.

Grace loved being a mother and grandmother and regularly held Sunday dinners at her house for family and friends, welcoming anyone who came with a hug and a smile, telling them “You can call me Grandma, too”. She enjoyed bargain hunting at flea markets and antique sales and amassed quite a collection over the years. She was known for her love of sweets and started the family tradition of making Christmas chocolate each year for the holidays.

Grace is survived by her husband, Jack Davis; children, Liz Senne (Doug), Marty Gibson (J.C.) and George Davis (Esther) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ruth Matthews, Gladys Prelepa, Henry Downing, William Downing, Dora Downing, Mary Wiczen and Joe Downing; two sons, Jack Davis and Charles Davis and grandson, Aaron Gibson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lordstown Lutheran Church (no calling hours). Please note that masks will be required for those attending the service.

Burial will follow at Lordstown Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Lordstown Lutheran Church in Grace’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.