Grace E. Riffle, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Grace Weaver Riffle, age 98, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 3, 1921 in Lordstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lynn Ferguson and Bessie Bailey Ferguson.

Mrs. Riffle loved anything with strawberries, enjoyed reading and playing piano.

She was very active in church and was a Godly woman.

Mrs. Riffle had a wonderful sense of humor and her family enjoyed all the time they could with her.

Before moving to Kershaw, South Carolina, she lived in Trumbull County, Ohio for 72 years.

Mrs. Riffle is survived by her son, Edwin “Ed” Weaver (Alice) of Stoneridge, New York; her daughter, Linda M. Riffle of Kershaw, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Halla Noelle Berkey and Scott Mansfield; two great-grandchildren, Steven Weaver, Jr. and Shelby Mansfield; a son-in-law, Dick Newbraugh and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Riffle was preceded in death by her first husband of 60 years, Rev. Earl Weaver; her second husband of 15 years, Allen Riffle; a daughter, Carol Newbraugh; a son-in-law, Rev. Dr. Keith Riffle; her parents and two brothers, Charles Ferguson and Rev. Harry Ferguson.

The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Riffle will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Tuesday, March 24.

Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting Street, Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720; Kindred Hospice, 223 Herlong Avenue, Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

