Gloria Jean Stewart, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Stewart, 72, of Leavittsburg, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on April 19, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Henry Flickinger and Edith M. (Church) Flickinger.

She married the love of her life, David W. Stewart on September 9, 1976 and they have enjoyed the past 45 years of marriage together.

She received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kent State University and her master’s degree in social work from Youngstown State University.

Gloria has lived her entire life in Leavittsburg and worked as a caseworker for Trumbull County Children’s Services for over 30 years and retired in 2003.

Gloria was also a member of the Trumbull County Rape Crisis Team and the Trumbull Moose Lodge #186.

She enjoyed reading, camping, dancing, raising her children and grandchildren.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Flickinger and Edith Spillman.

She is survived by her husband, David W. Stewart of Leavittsburg; three daughters, Christina and Brian Reed of Youngstown, Patricia Ramthun of Bradenton, Florida and Jeri Lyn Seitz of Chicago, Illinois; one son, Brian Stewart of Warren; one sister, Susan and David Hartman of Leavittsburg; two brothers, William Flickinger of Tucson, Arizona and Russell and Kelly Flickinger of Champion, Ohio; six grandchildren, Andrew, Brock, Caitlin, Matthew, Jamie, Daniel and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor James Dittmar, officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to service time, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Gloria will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.