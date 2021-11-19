Gloria (Houser) Engler, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria (Houser) Engler, age 80 of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio.

She was born on October 1, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, the eldest daughter of the late Virgil Russell Houser and Maxine Jewell (White) Houser.

Gloria graduated from Gustavus High School in 1959 and was a graduate of Trumbull Business College.

Gloria then married the love of her life, Philip J. Engler on October 26, 1963 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together before he passed on August 9, 1995.

Formerly of Gustavus, Ohio, she lived in Leavittsburg since 1968.

Gloria worked at Packard Electric as an executive secretary for seven years. She then went on later to work at LaBrae High School as the High School Guidance Department Secretary for 28 years.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren.

Gloria was a dedicated Republican, enjoyed her politics, loved to cook for her family and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Maxine Houser; her husband, Philip and sister, Janice Houser.

Gloria is survived by her son, Eric (Melissa) Engler of Leavittsburg, Ohio and daughter, Lisa (Mark) Kelley of Port Clinton, Ohio; sister, Darlene (Robert) Swick of Farmdale, Ohio; brothers, Garry (Pat) Houser of Gustavus, Ohio, Dennis Houser (Marianne DeChristofaro) of Gustavus, Ohio and Virgil (Janet) Houser, Jr. of Gustavus, Ohio and her beloved grandchildren, Isaac (Julie) Akins of Zanesfield, Ohio, Emily Engler (fianceé, Alex Gatton) of Stow, Ohio, Matthew Engler of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Teagan Kelley of Port Clinton, Ohio.

Per Gloria’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life service will be at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John Jaros officiating. Calling hours will take place two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences by visiting the website www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.