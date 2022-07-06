WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria D. (Ball) Wilcher passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Friday, July 1, 2022.

Gloria was born in Warren, Ohio on August 24, 1977, the daughter of the late James Edward and Carol Ann (Lytle) Merten. She grew up and lived in Warren all her life.

She married her first husband, Edward (Shorty) Ball; he passed away October 28, 2013. Gloria married her husband, Christopher M. Wilcher on September 5, 2020.

Gloria was a homemaker and loved spending time with her husband, Chris. She also liked playing darts and fishing.



Gloria is survived by her husband, Chris M. Wilcher of Warren; two daughters, Sabrina Ball of Boardman and Alisha Ball of Lordstown; three sons, Edward and Jonathon Ball, both of Warren and Travis Ball of Lordstown; three sisters, Barbara Merten of Warren, Tracie (Paul) Housel of Parkman and Kathryn (Douglas) King of Lordstown and one grandson, Liam Ball.



Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.



Family and friends may send condolances and view the funeral service online by visiting us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. Go to the bottom of the obituary and click on Funeral view to watch the service live.

