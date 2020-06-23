Glenda K. Eakin, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda K. Eakin, age 71 of Southington, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on March 8, 1949 in Lumberton, North Carolina the daughter of the late John C. and Ruby Shirley (Nance) Peterson.



Glenda married the love of her life, William D. Eakin, on June 4, 1971 and they have enjoyed 49 years of marriage together.



She had lived in Braceville since 1974 formerly of North Carolina.



Glenda worked as a harness builder for Alphabet Corp in Orwell for 18 years before retiring in 2003.

She enjoyed golfing and traveling. Glenda’s family was always first and foremost in her life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.



Memories of Glenda will be carried on by her loving family; her two daughters Tammy White of Liberty Township, Michelle & (Dennis) Urbania of Thompson Station, Tennessee; her three sons Charles and (Sherry) Young of Newton Falls, William D. Eakin Jr. of Mantua, James Michael Young of Spencer,West Virginia; her one sister Margie Jackson of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Glenda will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

