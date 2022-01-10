PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gilbert F. (Gil) Simons age 87 of Paris Township passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on January 3, 1935 in Greene, Ohio the son of the late Barto Simons and Belle (Culver) Simons. Gilbert had lived in Paris Township since 1982, formerly of Leavittsburg and Greene, Ohio.

He attended Greene High School then enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1952.

Gilbert then married the love of his life, Mary (Mickey) Salcone on April 14, 1956, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together until her death on December 5, 2021.

Gilbert worked in the Conditioning Department of Copperweld Steel in Warren for 28 years retiring in 1986.

He was a longtime member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462, and enjoyed being outside, working in his yard, gardening, fishing, camping, cooking, classic cars, tractors, loved all animals and being with his family most of all.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mickey, five sisters: Maxine, Lena, Evelyn, Ruth, Barbara and two brothers: Orville and Harold.

He is survived by: his son Marty & Barbara Simons of Paris Township, one sister: Donna & Cordell Miller of South Dakota, two grandchildren: Stephanie & Joe Nicholas of Newton Falls, Marty & Tiesha Simons of Newton Falls and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday January 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with Father David Merzweiler officiating.

Calling hours will be from 4:00- 6:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com