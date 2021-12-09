BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald C. “Jay” Bartlett, Jr., age 65 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born on July 4, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald C. Bartlett, Sr. and Rosemary (Ash) Bartlett.

Gerald graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in the Class of 1974.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years from 1974-1976 in the 101st Airborne Division.

Then Gerald met and married the love of his life, Wilhelmina L. Vance, on October 6, 1979 and they have enjoyed the last 42 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Bristolville for the last 35 years, formerly of Lake Milton, Ohio.

He worked as a welder for many different places for over 30 years and retired in 2008.

Also when he was 16 years old he earned the Eagle Scout Award out of Troop #106 in Lake Milton, Ohio.

Gerald loved hunting, fishing, blacksmithing and spending lots of time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Domnick Bartlett.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Wilhelmina (Willie) Bartlett of Bristolville, Ohio; one son, Gerald C. Bartlett III (Amy Leonard) of East Liverpool, Ohio; one brother, Louie (Kay) Bartlett of Lake Milton; one stepbrother, John Biskupich of Floridal; one stepsister, Nancy Pizzulo of Florida and one granddaughter, Eleanor Bartlett.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Shirley Frantz officiating. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The family requests that masks be worn.

Gerald will be laid to rest at Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.