Gerald C. Scott, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald C. Scott, age 84 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal life on Thursday September 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on March 10, 1937 in Bellaire, Ohio the son of the late Sewell Chauncy Scott & Ellen May (Colburn) Scott.

Gerry married the love of his life, Dorothy M. Scott on July 20, 1972 and they enjoyed 38 years together before she passed away on August 19, 2010.

He had lived in Newton Falls since 1974, formerly of Bellaire, Ohio. He was employed at General Motors in Lordstown as a material handler for 33 years before retiring in May of 2000.

Some of Gerry’s passions are hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls and the Vienna Fish & Game Club in Vienna.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, 1 son Richard A. Scott, four sisters Geneva Jones, Bea Passmore, Peggy Hurd and Norma Brown

Memories of Gerry will be carried on by his loving family; his three daughters Barbara Smathers of Shadyside, Ohio, Florence & Ed King of Bellaire, Ohio, Beatrice & James Baker of Belmont, Ohio, his son Kermit Scott of Bellaire, Ohio, 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great great- granddaughter.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls where the funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Kline officiating.

Gerry will be laid to rest next to his wife Dorothy in Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Vienna Fish & Game Club 1508 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. Vienna, OH 44473 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444(330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

